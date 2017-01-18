Nugget of Knowledge: How do you say…?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A nugget today on words that are often mispronounced. Say these words, and then watch the video or scroll down to see the correct pronunciation!

How do you say…..?

Niche

Bruschetta

Liqueur

Corpsman

Comptroller

Wintry

Kibosh

Niche (neesh or nitch)

Bruschetta (Broo-SKEH-tah)

Liqueur (li-KERR)

Corpsman (COR-man)

Comptroller (con-TROLL-er)

Wintry (WIN-try)

Kibosh (KYE-bahsh)

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com .

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com .