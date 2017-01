WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing/runaway 16-year-old boy.

Alan Dulka was last seen by family members on January 3 in Bristolville.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5’9″ tall and 180 pounds. He is known to bike ride on the Western Reserve Greenway trail.

Those with information on Dulka’s whereabouts are asked to call the Sheriff’s Investigative Division at 330-675-7087.