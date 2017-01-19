Canfield Athletic Boosters stress need to renovate sports facilities

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Canfield’s Athletic Booster Club is raising money to upgrade the sports facilities, which it says are cramped and aging.

When Club President Dr. Raymond Duffet saw the locker rooms, he said they were worse than he expected.

He said they want to get moving on a renovation.

“As strong as a school system as we are academically, we’re really average as far as athletic facilities. We need an upgrade of these athletic facilities,” Duffet said. “The problem is this can’t be done with state funds or taxes.”

He said private donations are needed to “push the ball over the goal line.”

The renovations would add a second floor to the current Canfield athletics building.

It would also fix up the old heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, provide more space for the weight and locker rooms, and create meeting rooms and coaches’ offices for the first time.

Renovation plan for Canfield athletics (PowerPoint)

Canfield Boosters is looking to raise $600,000 — so far, they have $75,000.

They hope to get 500 families to pledge to the project. Then they’ll pitch to companies for naming rights at the renovated complex.

The boosters are kicking off their fundraising this weekend with “A Taste of Canfield” dinner event.

It’s Saturday night at St. Michael’s Family Life Center. Cocktails start at 7 p.m., with appetizers and a cash bar at 8. The Cavaliers and Spurs game will be on at 8:30.

The event is free, but you have to reserve your spot in advance. To RSVP, text 330-718-8097 or email david98@zoominternet.net

Duffet said 40 percent of Canfield’s students are student athletes.