Diversity celebrated at Youngstown MLK Day breakfast

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day may be over, but people were still honoring the Civil Rights leader on Thursday.

A group of students and others gathered together at Youngstown State University for an MLK Diversity Breakfast.

It kicked off with a video presentation highlighting MLK Jr.’s achievements. Guest speaker Rochelle Martin-Robinson also spoke. She is the first African American elected Mayor of Douglasville, Georgia, but she’s from the Mahoning Valley.

“Because we have turbulent time still in the country today, we need to sometimes reflect on where we’ve been as a country so we won’t make those same mistakes, and to learn from those mistakes,” Martin-Robinson said.

She said she also wants to remind everyone that MLK Day is about a day “on,” not getting a day “off”.