Former Farrell officer accused of having sex with prostitute

FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – A former Farrell police officer is facing criminal charges after investigators said he had sex with a prostitute while on duty.

Tyler Valimont, 34, is charged with official oppression, tampering with or fabricating evidence, obstructing administration of law or other governmental function and prostitution and related offenses.

According to a criminal complaint, Valimont was working the overnight shift on November 7 when he contacted a woman who had an advertisement online for sexual services. He arranged to meet the woman behind a closed dentist office, police said.

Police said the encounter was cut short when his superior drove by the area on routine patrol.

The woman told police that Valimont threatened to arrest her if she didn’t respond to his calls and text messages. Police said the text messages to the woman were personal and sexual in nature and “served no legitimate law enforcement purpose.”

The woman told police she only responded because she was afraid of being arrested. She said Valimont also told her to delete their messages and to not cooperate with investigators.

The woman said during their encounter on November 7, she recognized Valimont as a past customer who paid her $80 for sex. She said that happened in September.

Farrell’s police chief said Valimont was a part-time regional officer when the department was part of Southwest Regional. He was transferred over to Farrell last January.

Police said phone records showed that Valimont had contacted the woman in September.

Valimont was suspended during the investigation but terminated on December 15.

The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General will be prosecuting the case.