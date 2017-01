BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A grand jury charged the man involved in a Boardman shooting on Jan. 7.

Kelli Coffer was indicted for felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

Coffer was arrested on Jan. 11 in Youngstown after being listed as a wanted fugitive by the U.S. Marshals the previous day. He was arrested for shooting Charles Pargo, 26, in the leg.