Mohawk schools reopen following water tests

BESSEMER, Pa. (WYTV) – Classes in the Mohawk school district will resume Friday after recent water tests showed no signs of contamination.

According to Superintendent Michael Leitera, tests to detect bacteria were conducted Jan. 17 and Jan. 18. All samples were safe.

The schools were closed this week after drinking water tested positive for coliform bacteria, including E.coli. Classes were canceled Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The district is submitting Tuesday and Wednesday to the state as ACT 80 days, which provides for an amended schedule and extra hours built into the school calendar for such emergencies. However, beginning with Thursday the 19th, students will have to make up academic days. Thursday’s rescheduled day would be Feb. 20.

Leitera issued the following statement following the water testing:

On behalf of the staff and Board of Directors, I want to personally thank the Mohawk School Community for their patience and support during this inconvenient time for families. Please know that all decisions were made with great caution and recognition of all student safety considerations. We understand the difficulties that these cancellations bring forth and appreciate the cooperation we have received from our stakeholders. We are truly lucky to have such a strong support system for the students of this community.

The district has completed the mechanical tie-in to the elementary well. The elementary school runs on a completely separate water system and has passed all tests as required by the Department of Environmental Protection.