Photos: Valley residents in D.C. for Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYTV) – Residents from across the Mahoning Valley are in Washington D.C. for the Presidential Inauguration on Friday, Jan. 20.

Thursday, Rep. Bill Johnson talked with students from local schools on the steps of the Capitol. He said they will be part of history.

“Every generation gets to put their stamp, write their chapter, on the great American journey because we are still on a journey. The rest of the world is standing by, waiting to see whether this idea of government of, for, and by the people, where the power is placed in the hands of the people, whether that is going to work.”

Valley residents in D.C. for Inauguration Day View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Capitol Building Rep. Bill Johnson addressing students. Rep. Bill Johnson addressing students. A group of local residents boarded an Anderson tour bus in Cortland and Boardman Thursday morning headed to Washington, D.C. for the Presidential Inauguration. Lordstown students at the Capitol. Lordstown students near the South Lawn of the White House. Lordstown Local Schools students secured their tickets for Friday's Inauguration. Lordstown students in Washington, D.C. A group of local residents boarded an Anderson tour bus in Cortland and Boardman Thursday morning headed to Washington, D.C. for the Presidential Inauguration. Boy Scout Troop 60 left from Westminster Presbyterian Church in Youngstown at 8 a.m. Thursday to hit the road to the Presidential Inauguration. Boy Scout Troop 60 left from Westminster Presbyterian Church in Youngstown at 8 a.m. Thursday to hit the road to the Presidential Inauguration. Students from Lordstown and Newbury were one ticket shy of accommodating their entire group to attend the swearing in of President Elect Trump. Here they received the 43rd ticket...the last and final one they needed straight from Senator Sherrod Brown's office. Lordstown and Newbury students attending the inauguration had a chance today to meet their US senators. Lordstown and Newbury students attending the inauguration had a chance today to meet their US senators. Lordstown and Newbury students attending the inauguration had a chance today to meet their US senators. AMVETS Past Nation Commander John P Brown III and AMVETS National 3rd Vice Commander Jan C Brown meet with National leaders and VA officials during inauguration events (photo submitted via Report It).

Paige Herbert, of Columbiana, thought Johnson’s words were inspiring.

“My favorite part that he said was that the universe is infinite, our minds are infinite, and everything that we can imagine is possible.”

Johnson also said the U.S. has always had problems, but has learned from them.

East Liverpool’s Audrey Edgell was glad to hear Johnson speak about the country’s history.

“I think it’s nice to know the things about your country, and know about your history and everything, where you came from,” she said.

One of the students asked Johnson if he’s optimistic about the country’s future. His answer? “Absolutely.”

He said Trump understands regulations, taxes, and businesses creating jobs.

