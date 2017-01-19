South Range’s new stadium to open this fall after years in the making

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – After almost seven years, things are finally moving forward for South Range Local School District’s new football stadium.

After opening the new school buildings in 2010, South Range continued to play all of their football games at the old Memorial Field in North Lima.

With the new stadium on track to be completed by fall, the Raiders will finally be able to call the complex across from their current buildings home.

“This project has been a long time in the making. Obviously, you’ve seen where we came from when the district was in North Lima back in 2007 when the bond issue was passed to move to this location,” said Brett Hendricks, with BSHM Architects.

About 45 people showed up to the half-hour-long informational meeting about the stadium that will be located at the Rominger Sports Complex on Route 46.

“Phase two, which we are in the process of right now, is a scoreboard, bleachers, and sound system and lights,” said Rominger Sports Complex Chairman Dr. Donald DeChellis. “These will be done for the first game next season on August 25.”

South Range’s head football coach, Dan Yeagley, said he’s excited to finally play at home.

“Having a home game, being able to dress here, go out onto the field instead of taking everything over. Because in reality…we’ve been playing ten away games a year, however many years.”

Terri Lally, a parent, said the cheerleaders are just as excited as the football players.

“I mean, all around, all the athletes will benefit from it.”

The Raiders are moving to the Northeastern Buckeye Conference in 2018. DeChellis believes that move is directly connected to this project.

“We became very attractive to them when they saw the scope of the project we’re doing,” he said.

Phase two of the project is expected to be completed by the start of the 2017-2018 school year.