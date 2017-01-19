Student Athlete: Gage Bayless

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Gage Bayless is not your average 18 year old.

The Reynolds senior is a three-sport athlete and whiz kid in the classroom. His friends call him Sheldon from the “Big Bang Theory.” He’s also considering a run for President in 2040. Meet Gage Bayless, our Student Athlete of the Week.

“My wrestling career has strengthened me mentally,” said Bayless. “In order to push through practice, push through adversity, which helps me in the classroom.”

At 126 pounds, Gage is a small, yet fierce competitor. He’s a two-time State Qualifier at Reynolds with over 100 career wins.

“I’m not the strongest on the mat,” he said. “I have to rely more on technique and speed to score points.”

Gage is currently a top 5 wrestler in the State of PA in his weight class. Just last week, he was a part of history at Reynolds, as the Raiders captured their 800th win in program history.

“I remember whenever I was younger, watching them get the 700th win and the 600th win. I hope in a decade to come back and watch the 1,000th win.”

Off the wrestling mat, Gage is just as driven. He ranks first in his class with a 4.0 GPA. Plus, he’s Senior Class President and President of Student Council.

“I like to strive to be the best at what I can manage,” he said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today, I firmly believe…without the Reynolds wrestling program.”