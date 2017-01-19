Totani paces Jackson-Milton to big win over Reserve



Berlin Center, OH (WYTV) – Jackson-Milton senior Ashley Totani scored a game-high 24 points in a 72-22 win over Western Reserve Thursday at Western Reserve High School.

The Blue Jays scored 48 points in the first half, and never looked back. Totani was joined in double figures by Michaelina Terranova, with 16 points. Emily Williams also scored 12 points.

Western Reserve was led by Alexis Hughes with 6 points and 4 rebounds. The Blue Devils drop to 8-7 overall.

Jackson-Milton came into the week ranked 10th in the latest Division IV AP State Poll. With the win, the Blue Jays improve to 13-3 on the season.