Valley residents board bus, ready to roll in to D.C. for inauguration

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A group of local residents boarded an Anderson tour bus in Cortland and Boardman Thursday morning headed to Washington, D.C. for the Presidential Inauguration.

33 WYTV News reporter Christina Mullen boarded the bus to talk with passengers about the trip.

Some of the passengers are members of the Warren Republican Women’s Club. President Barb Rosier-Tryon said she and her group worked hard to get Trump elected and seeing the end result is exciting.

But the D.C. trip comes with some concern. Bosier-Tryon said all five members traveling to the nation’s capital have tickets to the inauguration, ball, and concerts but they aren’t sure what they will encounter when they get there.

According to a report by CNN, Over 900,000 people are expected to converge on Washington, D.C. in the next two days. More than 100 square blocks, about 2.7 square miles, are blocked off to traffic.

Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said an estimated 28,000 federal agents, Secret Service, and police officers from around the nation will be fanned out across the city. The cost for the increased protection is estimated at $100 million.

“I’m a little apprehensive. I don’t know what to think when they are talking about all the protesters. But they talked about protesters at the Cleveland convention and that never really materialized into anything, so I am thinking it is the same thing here,” Bosier-Tryon said.

Bosier-Tryon said of all the events taking place, she is most looking forward to Trump’s speech. She is hoping that he can unite the country and deliver on the promises he made about the nation’s economy. She said if that happens, local problems like the drug epidemic and crime would improve.

“If people have jobs, it would change a lot of that,” Bosier-Tryon said.