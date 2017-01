YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A grand jury charged a 61-year-old Youngstown man for possessing weapons under disability, as well as for having cocaine.

Gary Booth was indicted on three counts of having weapons under disability and one count of possession of cocaine. He also was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

On Dec. 20, YPD conducted a search warrant and found multiple guns and drug substances before arresting Booth.