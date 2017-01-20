Austin leads Kennedy Catholic past Aliquippa

HERMITAGE, PA (WYTV)-Sophomore Maceo Austin scored a game-high 33 points as Kennedy Catholic won their 33rd-straight game against Pennsylvania opponents, topping Aliquippa 95-62.

The Quips were the last PA team to beat the Golden Eagles which came in December of 2015.

KC jumped out to an early lead against their WPIAL foe and pushed the lead over 20 in the first half.

Two other Golden Eagles scored in double-figures led by senior Drew Magestro with 23 while Mo Konate added 14.

The win moves KC to 12-1 on the season and are back in action Saturday against Obama Academy.