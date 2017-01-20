Bristol wins their 11th straight; Donadio scores 25

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Bristol pounced on Newbury early and often to win their eleventh game in a row, 81-29.

The Panthers (13-1) outscored Newbury in the first half, 55-18, and went onto sink 10 three-point shots throughout the course of the game.

Tommy Donadio led the team in scoring with 25 while making 5 three-pointers. Phil Aliberti added 13 points and finished with 5 steals. Landon Slusher and Gage Elza both tallied 10 points apiece. Bryan Gabrielson put together a stat line of 5 points, 5 assists and 7 rebounds.

Newbury falls to 3-10. The Black Knights were held scoreless in the fourth quarter. Noah Parsons paced the team with 10 points.

Next up for Bristol is a key matchup with Grand Valley in Orwell on Tuesday. Newbury looks to get back on track when they play at Badger on Tuesday.