Gun, drugs and money taken from Ashtabula house

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WYTV) – Police and drug agents in Ashtabula arrested a man after finding drugs, money, and guns in a house where there were children.

The Trumbull-Ashtabula Group (TAG) served a warrant Thursday at a house on West 34th St. following a 4-month investigation into drug activity there.

The SWAT team entered the house and along with deputies from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office seized approximately $2,500 in cash, heroin, cocaine, cell phones, a safe, surveillance equipment, and a handgun.

Officers arrested Justin Stokley on charges of drug possession, having weapons under disability, trafficking and child endangering.

A woman and three children were in the house at the time of Stokley’s arrest.