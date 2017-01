DEERFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A one-car crash in Portage County killed an elderly man Friday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the Hiram man was heading north on Route 14 in Deerfield Township.

He went off the road and into a ditch near a roundabout, according to Highway Patrol.

They are still investigating the crash, trying to determine if it was caused by the fog or a medical condition.

Highway Patrol has not yet released the victim’s name because his family has not been notified.