Local Trump supporters gather in Boardman for watch party

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A group of about three dozen local campaign supporters and volunteers gathered to celebrate President Trump’s inauguration at the Republican Party offices in Boardman.

The cheers began as soon as they spotted Trump walking through the Capitol on his way to the podium to take the oath of office for the President of the United States.

Anna Para of Canfield spent most of her adult life as a Democrat but supported Trump throughout the campaign, even when things were looking bleak.

“I am overwhelmed by this day because I feel like I’ve seen a miracle in some ways,” Para said. “Everyone said it was impossible, from Hollywood stars to all the Democrats. We had our moments when we felt this might not take place.”

Others at the watch party said they’ve been waiting for this day for many years.

“Quite frankly, I felt after the election that my country was given back to me,” said Dick Lalumia of Boardman.

When it came time for the new president’s address, the group’s focus was trained on the big screen in front of them. Trump’s words of putting “America first” struck a chord with Holly Horvath of Canfield.

“We have to protect our own. We have to do for our own. We have to think about our own before anyone else,” said Horvath.

Horvath is both a veteran and a small business owner. She said she was a Trump supporter from the very beginning.

“There is hope. It is not just talk of hope. We believe it this time,” Horvath said.