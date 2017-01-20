New Castle pro-life group holds vigil to pray for unborn



NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A pro-life group in Lawrence County remembered the unborn with a vigil ahead of the anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling that made abortion legal.

Sunday is the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, so the New Castle chapter of People Concerned for the Unborn Child came together Friday night for the 31st annual Light a Candle for Life event.

Father Joseph Codori, with the New Castle Catholic Community, said they want people to value human life.

“We are bringing the light of Jesus Christ and his churches to illuminate the darkness of our culture that, in so many ways, fails to realize the value of each and every human life.”

They gathered to pray for the country’s 60 million aborted babies and for the end of abortion.

“I am here to support the babies that did not have the chance for a name and for a chance to live,” said Theresa Colston, who sang “God Bless America” at the vigil.

On Kennedy Square, they lit 1,000 white luminaria bags. Students from New Castle Christian Academy and St. Vitus School wrote names “for babies that never got to have a name” on the candle bags.

“Lending our voices to them. We are praying for them, praying for their parents that made a wrong decision,” Codori said. “We are praying that our nation may come to one day realize that each and every life is valuable from the very first moment of conception until a natural death.”

The vigil also brought out Dr. Amy Mamaril, a New Castle doctor, who said life is precious.

“As a pediatrician, I have an oath to preserve life, to promoted life, so that is why I am here today. That is what I stand for — life.”

Pro-life groups around the country are hoping that President Donald Trump will sign anti-abortion legislation. Another thing they’re praying for is that Trump fulfills his promise to nominate pro-life candidates to the Supreme Court.

“Hopeful that our new president will be more respectful of human life in the womb, but in the end, it’s not just a political decision. It has to begin with each and every person in the heart,” Codori said.

Many of the people that attended this vigil will be in Washington, D.C. next weekend for the March For Life.