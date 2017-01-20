Nugget of Knowledge: Donald J. Trump Facts

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Inauguration facts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Donald Trump is 70 years old, he was born on June 14th, 1946 in New York City….he is of German and Scottish ancestry.

Trump has five children by three marriages and eight grandchildren.

His parents sent him away to a New York Military School when he was 13.

They said he needed more discipline.

Trump has never smoked cigarettes, drank alcohol or done drugs.

His older brother, Fred, was an alcoholic and warned Donald to avoid drinking…..Fred died from his addiction.

Donald Trump quadrupled his wealth from from $1 Billion to $4 Billion since 1988…he has a degree in economics.

He passed up the chance to buy the New England Patriots back in the 80s because he thought they were a bad investment.

Trump is the only presidential candidate with his own board game, titled Trump: The Game….it’s similar to monopoly…it came out in 1989…sales were poor and it’s gone.

He’s a germaphobe; Trump dislikes shaking hands.

Trump has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his TV show, the Apprentice…he is supremely self confident…the Daily News quoted him saying, “All of the women on The Apprentice flirted with me…that’s to be expected.”

Trump is in a union, the Screen Actors Guild…he had a cameo in Home Alone Two.

Trump is a Presbyterian.

Trump was a registered Democrat between 2001 and 2009.

Donald Trump will be the first US president who has never held elected office, or a top government post or a military rank.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com .

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com .