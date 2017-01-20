Owner in Weathersfield thinks someone set his trucks on fire

WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Two trucks caught fire inside a garage in Weathersfield early Friday, and the owner thinks someone burned the vehicles on purpose.

Firefighters were called about 1:30 a.m. to a garage on Gardenland Avenue and found two trucks on fire.

It only took crews six minutes to get the scene, but damage to the vehicles was extensive.

Chief Randall Pugh said the response time was “exceptional” and credits his firefighters for getting to the fire so quickly.

No one was hurt in the fire and the structure of the garage was not damaged.

The fire is under investigation.