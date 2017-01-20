Photos: 2017 Presidential Inauguration

By Published: Updated:
President-elect Donald Trump arrives during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President-elect Donald Trump arrives during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – Donald Trump became the 45th U.S. President on Friday, January 20, 2017.

2017 Presidential Inauguration

Related Posts