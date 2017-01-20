Police investigating Niles bank robbery

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a bank robbery of Chemical Bank in Niles on Friday afternoon.

The bank is located on Youngstown Warren Road.

Police said the robber came into the bank around 2 p.m. and did not show a weapon but made off with some cash. Niles Police Capt. Ken Criswell said the amount of money stolen was minimal.

Nearby, Fairhaven was placed into lockdown, as is procedure when something happens nearby.

Those with information on the robbery are asked to contact the Niles Police Department at 330-652-9944.