Shop owners visited by Trump team in fall hope to see change

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Valley was a hot spot for campaign visits leading up to the Presidential Election — one surprise stop coming by the “Women for Trump Tour” in September.

As part of that visit, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump and TV personality Omarosa Manigault, a Youngstown native, stopped at Ryan’s Chair Barber Shop in Youngstown.

They promised big changes in the Valley if Trump was elected president. And now that he was inaugurated into the White House on Friday…

“I hope that he does implement change for our community, as well as [for] women in America,” said Stephanie Gilchrist, co-owner of Ryan’s Chair.

“Hopefully he will carry out everything that he’s saying he can do,” Ryan Gilchrist, co-owner of Ryan’s Chair, said. “And even if he can just carry out a portion of it, that’s good enough for me.”

Manigault is now a part of Trump’s White House team, focusing on community outreach. When she visited the Valley back in September, she talked about the importance of battleground Ohio, specifically Youngstown.

“As proud as I am, I also believe that we need to have job creation,” Omarosa said. “We need to bring our jobs back. We need to rebuild Youngstown.”

“I expect her to come back to her home base and fulfill her promises,” Stephanie said. “To assure us and this community that we are safe in his hands and his administration.”

While the Gilchrist’s weren’t quick to support Trump four months ago, Ryan said after their meeting, he leaned more to the right — ultimately voting for Trump. Stephanie, meanwhile, is still weary of what a Trump presidency will bring the Youngstown area.

“I’m glad I was a beneficial part of the campaign trail coming this way in Youngstown,Ohio,” Ryan said. “I’m glad to be a part of that. I can now say I backed this man and I was on the winning side.”

“I’m a little nervous, but at the same time, I trust our system,” Stephanie said. “We are still a great country. I believe that we have so much more to come as far as great things and greater opportunities.”

The Gilchrist’s said they remain hopeful that Trump — or someone in his administration — will come back to the area to talk about how to improve things. They plan on holding him and his administration accountable for a new start and a new direction.