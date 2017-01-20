Smith comes up big for United; improves to 8-5

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Since losing a pair of games early this month, United has rebounded to win their last three games including tonight’s road victory over Crestview – 81-69.

The Golden Eagles were led by Kaden Smith’s 27 points (4-4 FT), who also connected on three baskets from beyond the arc. Jake Clark made a trio of three pointers in the second quarter alone as he closed out the contest with 18 points (4 3PT). Dakota Hill sank 5 of his 6 free throw attempts as he finished with 17 points. Parker Hydrick added 11.

Crestview’s Dalton Palmer led the team in scoring for the second straight game as he had 16 (12 in the first half). The Rebels also saw Scott Murray (15) and Chance Mustake (14) score in double figures.

United improved to 8-5 (3-2 Red Tier) as they’ll visit Beaver Local on Tuesday. Crestview drops to 1-13 (0-4) as they’ll visit Western Reserve on Tuesday as well.