The Irish had four players contribute with double figures in their 76-74 overtime win against Youngstown East Friday night.

Anthony Howell led Ursuline with 19 points. Anise Algahmee added 18. Vince Venzio chipped in 14 for the Irish, while Dakota Hobbs scored 11.

Youngstown East got a game high 22 points from senior Calvaughn Bryant. De’Amonte Pagan added 15 for the Panthers, while Terrell Weaver added 14.

Ursuline outscored East 9-7 in the extra session to secure the victory.