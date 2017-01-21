Coffee and Conversations: 6th Ward councilwoman discusses Youngstown’s water

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sipping on coffee and talking about the city of Youngstown, that’s what 6th Ward Councilwoman Anita Davis does every month.

Davis’ Coffee and Conversations offers a unique opportunity to sit down with city council members to talk about what’s going on in the 6th Ward.

This month’s informal event was at Flambeau’s on Market Street.

There were discussions about water quality and the recent increase in Youngstown’s water bill.

Davis said it’s important for people to join in on the conversation because they can learn more information here than they would at a city council meeting.

“We as members of council are the responsible party for the spending, and people should know where their money is being spent and also if it’s being spent prudently and legally,” she said.

Each event happens on the second Saturday of every month at different area restaurants.