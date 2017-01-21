Congressman Tim Ryan attends the Women’s March on Washington

WASHINGTON, DC (WYTV) – Congressman Tim Ryan joined with an estimated 500,000 other activists in the Women’s March on Washington Saturday.

Organizers of the march have described the event as being open to anyone regardless of gender, gender identity, or politics who believes women’s rights are human rights.

The March in Washington was the flagship event, but was a part of a broader movement with events across the country — including one in Sharon.

“The story of America is full of instances where peaceful demonstration has produced positive, lasting change,” Ryan said in a press release. “Coming together to support a common cause is the American way, and I was thrilled to be given the opportunity to join with women and men alike from across the country to declare without hesitation or equivocation that women’s rights are human rights.

“At the top of the Women’s March website are posted the words ‘the rise of women = the rise of the nation,’ and that is exactly why we’re here. When women have access to the healthcare they need, the equal pay they deserve, and are treated with respect — not only because they are someone’s mother or daughter, but because they’re a human being — we are stronger as a nation. I will always work to ensure that in the United States our daughters are afforded the same opportunities as our sons.”