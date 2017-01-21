Kids with disabilities drive toy cars for “Go Baby Go”

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – There were some happy kids Saturday in Canfield who ended up with a new (toy) car.

“Go Baby Go” is the name of a nationally known program that lets kids ages five and under with disabilities experience the thrill and movement of driving a motorized car.

For the second year in a row, six toy cars were modified by students at MCCTC and YSU.

They took out the foot pedals, so the kids can operate them with their hands. After the cars were built, the fun began.

“It’s great for cognitive development, because the kids can’t move on their own,” said Beverly Lankitus, physical therapist. “So you put them in this car, they hit the switch — they go, they learn, ‘Wow, I can do this, I can move, I can play, I can have fun.'”

All the cars were bought by Oh Wow! Children’s Center.