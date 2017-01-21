Mosquito Lake’s Polar Plunge raises $12,000

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday’s unusually warm weather was perfect for the 11th annual Polar Plunge at Mosquito Lake in Cortland.

This years plunge drew in hundreds of onlookers — and over 80 daredevil-swimmers to raise money for the Ohio Special Olympics.

The event raised over $12,000.

Plungers obtained monetary pledges to earn the privilege of jumping into the water, which was a refreshing 37 degrees.

“We do nine of these events throughout the winter to raise funds and awareness for the Special Olympics,” said Paige Ludwig, marketing director of Special Olympics Ohio. “We hope to raise about $400,000 through these events.”