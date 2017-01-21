Some Ohio colleges won’t act on state’s concealed carry law

CLEVELAND (AP) – Officials at some public and private colleges in Ohio won’t take action on a new state law that allows permit holders to carry a concealed firearm on campus.

Under the bill signed by Republican Gov. John Kasich last month, firearms are allowed only if a college’s board of trustees agrees to allow concealed carry on campus.

A Cleveland.com survey of every private and two-year college in northeast Ohio and every public university in the state found that officials at several schools don’t plan to take further action.

The law that takes effect March 19 maintains the current prohibition preventing concealed handguns on any property owned or leased by a public or private higher education institution unless it’s locked in a motor vehicle.

