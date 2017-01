STRUTHERS, OH (WYTV)-The Struthers boys grabbed win number 11 on the season after the Wildcats picked up a 67-48 win at home Saturday night against Lowellville.

Andrew Carbon continued his stellar season Saturday scoring a team-high 21 points to pace the Wildcats. Jaret Jacubec was also in double-figures with 18.

With the win, the Wildcats improve to 11-3 overall and return to action Tuesday on the road at Jefferson.