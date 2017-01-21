Volunteers do their part in helping revitalize Youngstown neighborhoods

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday morning, volunteers worked for about four hours to help spruce up the city of Youngstown.

It was all part of the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation’s Community Workday.

Saturday’s project focused on cleaning up a home on Pineview Avenue in the Idora neighborhood.

“It’s a very productive feeling after. You feel accomplished that you were part of something bigger than yourself that was bettering the city that could use it in many places,” said volunteer Nick Chretien.

Over 50 volunteers took time out of their day to do their part for the city.

“I feel like my Saturday morning was not wasted. I could spend it lying in bed, or helping clean out houses and tear down brush and help improve the city, and I think every little bit helps,” said volunteer Michael Detwiler.

If you would like to get involved, YNDC meets the third Saturday of each month for its Community Workday.