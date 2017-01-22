Flurry of robberies in Youngstown has residents concerned



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Police were called to six reports of robberies overnight on Saturday, with one arrest for aggravated burglary.

YPD said it’s unclear if these burglaries were all connected.

One was on East Judson Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

When police arrived to the home, they found the front door open and 26-year-old Frank Little rummaging through the kitchen.

Little led officers on a foot chase down East Judson Street before being arrested.

The owners of the house burglarized weren’t home at the time. But their neighbor William Bush has lived on the street with his girlfriend for 13 years.

He said it was always a quiet neighborhood until recently.

“For the last few months, a lot of thefts,” Bush said. “I had a bicycle stolen from my house.”

Bush said the neighbors have started watching each others’ houses more closely.

“My girlfriend was thinking about getting steel doors put on our house,” he said.

With Little arrested, Bush hopes that it will be the start of fewer burglaries around his neighborhood.

“Maybe things can resume to how they were 13 years ago,” he said.

Little will appear in court Monday for charges of resisting arrest, aggravated burglary, possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

He has prior convictions for burglary, receiving stolen property and felony drug possession.