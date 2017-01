STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Lakeview’s Annie Pavlansky scored her 1,000th career-point Saturday at Struthers to accomplish the milestone in just three years.

Pavlansky, who is still a junior for the Bulldogs, entered the contest needing 25 points for 1,000.

She got that and more, finishing with 29 points as she now sits at 1,004 for her career.

Struthers won the game 64-57. The Wildcats improve to 11-4 this season.