Youngstown man celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Robert Wilson was surrounded by his family and friends Sunday afternoon for his big 100th birthday bash at the YWCA.

The Alabama native moved to Youngstown years ago to work in the steel mills.

We asked him for a piece of wisdom he has learned over his century of life.

“Treat everybody right, as you would want them to treat you,” Wilson said. “So we can get along.”

Wilson’s family said he’s still a very independent man, as he even volunteers his time.

He said the key to his health has been a healthy diet.