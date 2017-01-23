13 apply for Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Commissioners spot

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Thirteen people have applied to serve on the Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Commissioners.

One of the five positions opened in early January when board member Robert Durick resigned. The deadline to apply for the open commissioner spot was Friday, Jan. 20.

Monday, Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert Rusu, who makes the appointment, released the names of the people who applied.

Those who applied to be a Mill Creek MetroParks Commissioner are:

Frank Martin, Boardman

Kathryn White, Boardman

Thomas Frost, North Jackson

Nicholas D’Alesio, Canfield

Francisco Nolasco, Youngstown

Robert Hird, Boardman

Anthony Bettile, Canfield

Gregory Smith, Warren

Jeff Harvey, Salem

Patrick Holcomb, Youngstown

James Frost, Boardman

James Callen, Mineral Ridge

William Adams, Austintown

Judge Rusu will once again use the selection committee that last year recommended the appointments of current board members Tom Shipka and Lee Frey. The committee will make recommendations, but the final decision is up to Judge Rusu.

Judge Rusu says he hopes to have the committee meet “either later this week or early next week.”

Judge Rusu says three of the 10 committee members will no longer be serving: Jeff Harvey, who has applied for commissioner is not allowed to both be a candidate and serve on the selection committee; Katie Shipka was asked to step down to avoid any conflict of interest since her husband is now a commissioner; and Dr. Y.T. Chiu, for personal reasons.

Judge Rusu plans to appoint one new member, though he couldn’t say who that person would be.

Previously serving on the committee were Rick Shale, Richard Scarsella, Robert Toman, Leo DaPrile, Glen Cimaglia, Lynn Anderson and Andrew Detesco.