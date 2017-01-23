Bugs come out of hiding to wreak havoc during unusually warm winter



AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The unusually warm and wet weather is causing bugs and rodents to pop up inside homes and businesses well into January.

“Yes, we are getting a lot more calls than normal right now,” said Matt Lloyd, with Grace Exterminating.

Many were excited about temperatures in the 50s and 60s this weekend to spend time outdoors.

While people are taking advantage of the intense January thaw, little critters and bugs are, too.

“Weather has a huge effect on insects. The warmer it gets, the more active that they get, the more that they want to reproduce, lay their eggs, travel around,” Lloyd said.

Many insects either die in the winter months or migrate to a warmer climate. Bugs that seem to be the biggest nuisance stick around and find warmth, often in buildings and homes.

“They are moving from their burrows right now. They are looking for food and water, mainly, which is moving them into people’s homes, people’s garages,” Lloyd said.

Cockroaches, bed bugs and stink bugs are some pests to look out for. Lloyd said with pets going in and out in the warmer weather, fleas and ticks are also a concern.

Rats and mice like to cozy up inside houses. They can do damage and spread germs, so homeowners should seal cracks in their foundations and set traps. If there’s still a problem, contact an exterminator.

“When we come to do a home inspection, we are more or less looking for avenues that they can enter your home and also, we want to catch anything inside. The most important thing is to keep them out,” Lloyd said.

The weather is going to get much colder heading into February. This will likely mean pests won’t be as active, but they will still try to find shelter inside.