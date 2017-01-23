Niles outlines new policies for non-union employees

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Niles City Council took steps Monday evening to have uniform policies for its non-union employees when dealing with overtime and retire-rehires.

Council approved into law new overtime rules for non-union employees. Overtime is not being eliminated, but the new law provides it on a consistent basis for all department heads.

Council also passed onto second reading a law that will create a consistent policy for anyone that retires and is then rehired.

“There were individual agreements with certain department heads that had certain rates and other retirees had different benefits,” said.

Those individual agreements were made under former Mayor Ralph Infante, who has since been indicted on 58 charges.

Current Mayor Tom Scarnecchia said he will not allow anyone to retire and be rehired.

Council will meet again on Tuesday to pass the retire-rehire ordinance onto a third and final ready, and is likely to approve it at a meeting on Wednesday.