ODNR investigating death of dog found near Mosquito Lake

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – A dog found dead at Mosquito Lake is now the center of a criminal investigation.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said a fisherman found an older, tan dog Sunday off Mahan Denman Road. Wildlife Supervisor Scott Angelo said it appeared that the dog had been shot and possibly abused.

The Division of Wildlife is investigating because the dog was found on state property.

The dog did not have on a collar and also appeared malnourished.

A photo of the dog is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on the dog, you’re asked to call the ODNR at 1-800-WILDLIFE.