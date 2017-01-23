Teen suspect in Ohio school shooting to remain in custody

URBANA, Ohio (AP) – A 17-year-old boy charged in a school shooting that injured two students will remain in custody at a juvenile detention center for now.

A juvenile court judge on Monday granted the prosecutor’s request to continue the teenager’s detention. Champaign County’s prosecutor says the boy fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Friday morning attack at a high school in West Liberty, 45 miles northwest of Columbus.

The prosecutor says the teenager is a danger to himself and the community.

A message seeking comment was left for the boy’s attorney.

The teen initially was held on a felonious assault charge. Prosecutor Kevin Talebi has said the boy will face additional charges. Talebi says he will seek to have the case moved to adult court.

Classes are to resume Tuesday.

