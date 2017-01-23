Warren offers free lead testing for children

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Free lead testing is being conducted Monday in Warren.

Children 1 to 5 years old are eligible to be tested at the Warren City Health District offices, 258 E. Market St., Suite 327.

Testing runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Parent must accompany their children.

There are many household dangers to young children, especially since many will put things they find in their mouths.

Paint chips, soil, food, cosmetics, and even toys can all contain trace amounts of lead.

Cheryl Strother, director of nursing for the Warren City Health District, says testing isn’t just a safety issue it is the law.

“It is Ohio law that each child that is age 1 and 2 and on Medicaid be tested for lead. Also, if they are in a high-risk zip code,” Strother said.

Most zip codes in Warren are considered high risk for lead poisoning since a lot of homes were built before 1978, the year when lead-based paints were banned from household use in the United States.