CORNERSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – Paramedics took a woman to St. Elizabeth Health Center after she crashed her car into a pole.

It happened just before noon at the Family Dollar in Cornersburg.

Youngstown Police said the elderly woman was trying to park when her foot slipped off the brake. Her Subaru plowed into a pole and hit the brick wall of the shopping plaza.

Police say the woman had a 3-inch cut on her face as a result of the crash