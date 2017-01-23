Youngstown State honors nursing students at white coat ceremony

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University held a special ceremony Monday night for its sophomore nursing students moving on to the next step in their training.

The white coat ceremony in Kilcawley Center signified 94 nursing students’ transition into their clinical studies.

One by one, the students walked onstage. After getting their white coats, they got a pin.

Then they all took an oath to promote humanism and excellence in their nursing care.

It is the 50th year for YSU’s nursing program.