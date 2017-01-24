2 charged with robbery of Pizza Joe’s in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman man and Youngstown woman are facing criminal charges, accused of robbing Pizza Joe’s on Friday.

Police were called to the restaurant on Market Street around 8:30 p.m.

Employees said the man came into the shop with a gun and the woman went behind the cash register and took some money and rolled coins.

A police report identified the suspects as Robert McGuire, 26, and Alyssa Heydle, 18.

McGuire was arrested Saturday and charged with burglary, possession of criminal tools, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, according to jail records. Heydle was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated

Heydle was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated robbery. Police said Heydle was arrested on an unrelated charge on January 13 by the Struthers Police Department.