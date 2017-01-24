Batt pours in 34; Greenville now 16-0

Greenville, PA (WYTV) – Greenville junior Joe Batt scored a game-high 34 points to help the Trojans beat Reynolds, 64-49 Tuesday at Reynolds High School.

Batt scored 21 points in the first half to jump start the Trojan offense. He also hit 6 three pointers on the night. Michael Blaney scored 10 points, while senior Ethan Reiser finished with 9 points.

Reynolds was led by Shy Sims with 11 points, while Dylan McDanel had 10. The Raiders drop to 7-8 on the season. n

Greenville improves to 16-0 on the season and host Sharpsville Friday night at 7:30 PM.