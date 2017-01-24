Cleveland police officer killed in hit and run on I-90



CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland police officer was killed Tuesday in a hit and run crash on Interstate 90 westbound.

The officer, identified as David Fahey, was struck west of the Warren Road exit. The vehicle did not stop, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Police have arrested 44-year-old Israel Alvarez, who they say was driving the vehicle. He was arrested in Lorain and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and felony hit skip.

Photos of the vehicle involved in this morning’s hit-skip accident. PLEASE SHARE. pic.twitter.com/Ledm1Rf5sO — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) January 24, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The accident occurred just after a portion of the highway was closed when a fire truck was struck by a van at Hilliard Boulevard.

Police say the officer was setting up flares for the original crash when he was hit.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson released a statement on Tuesday:

The City of Cleveland extends its deepest condolences to the family of Police Officer David Fahey. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Fahey family, who, this morning, lost their loved one in this tragic and senseless act. No words can express the sorrow and pain the Fahey are experiencing right now and no family should have to go through such a loss. The Fahey family has our full support and I urge all people of the City of Cleveland to keep the Fahey family in mind during this very difficult time. David was 39 years old and was hired July 7th, 2014. He was assigned to the first district.”