Defendant pleads not guilty to harassing Youngstown firefighters



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man accused of harassing Youngstown firefighters while on the job was in court on Tuesday.

Cameron Dyer pleaded not guilty to disrupting a public service.

Police say Dyer yelled at firefighters and drove his car over their fire hoses when they were putting out a fire on Elm Street.

Prosecutors say Dyer told police that he stashed about $8,000 in drug money in the house and was angry firefighters weren’t putting out the flames fast enough.

A firefighter was shot in the leg after right after that incident. No one, including Dyer, is charged with the shooting.

His case will now go to a pretrial.

Dyer was sentenced last month to two-and-a-half years in prison on an unrelated drug possession charge. Mahoning County Judge Shirley Christian cited past convictions as the reason for the longer sentence.