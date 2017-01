HARRISONBURG, Va. (WYTV) – Youngstown Mayor John McNally paid his debt from YSU’s loss to James Madison University.

Ahead of the FCS National Championship game, McNally made a bet with Harrisonburg, Virginia Mayor Deanna Reed.

McNally promised to send Handel’s ice cream to Harrisonburg if YSU lost — a treat Reed enjoyed Tuesday night.

Youngstown’s mayor is planning on wearing JMU gear to the city’s February 1 council meeting.