Nugget of Knowledge: The Pittsburgh Left

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Allstate Insurance ranks cities in terms of safe driving.

Pittsburgh is 178 in the top 200. It has a lot of one-way streets and hills and a practice known as the “Pittsburgh left,” which police don’t approve of but still don’t try to stop.

Mayor Bill Perduto says it’s a good thing — letting a driver who wants to make a left turn in front of you go first when the light turns green.

Uber says it actually programmed its cars to let other cars make a Pittsburgh left, even though Uber won’t make the turn itself.

Another interesting fact… veering across several lanes of a freeway in one motion is called a “Jersey slide” or a “California lane change.”

Exiting from the left is also sometimes called a “Jersey slide.”

